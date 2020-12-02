Advertisement

Gov. Sisolak to provide update on COVID-19 vaccination plan

COVID-19 vaccine
COVID-19 vaccine(MGN)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 10:26 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak will hold a press conference Wednesday to provide an update on Nevada’s COVID-19 vaccination planning process.

The press conference is scheduled for 3 p.m. and will be held virtually.

Governor Sisolak will be joined by Candice McDaniel, Health Bureau Chief, Bureau of Child, Family, and Community Wellness, Division of Public and Behavioral Health, and Shannon Bennett, Immunization Program Manager, Division of Public and Behavioral Health.

You can watch the press conference live on-air, on the KOLO 8 News Now livestream, or on the governor’s YouTube Channel.

