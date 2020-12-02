Advertisement

Earthquakes reported near Stagecoach and Mina

Generic earthquake graphic.
Generic earthquake graphic.(Source: AP)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 4:08 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Several earthquakes were reported Tuesday, December 1, 2020 north of Stagecoach, as well as south of Mina.

The quake near Stagecoach in Lyon County was a magnitude 3.8 according to the United States Geological Survey.

That one was followed by a series of other earthquakes near Mina, the largest of which was a 5.2.

The earthquakes started around 3:10 p.m. The last one was reported around 3:45 p.m.

