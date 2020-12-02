COVID restrictions complicate the courts

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nothing is simple. in the age of the coronavirus-- including keeping the justice system working.

Local courts have adapted, holding hearings on Zoom, and even in October, beginning jury trials. But the virus continues to complicate even *routine* matters.

The case against Charles Gary Sullivan, for instance. It was already bound to be complicated.

He’s charged with the 1979 murder of Julia Woodward whose remains were found in a remote area of Hungry Valley north of Reno. D_N_A gathered in a separate alleged kidnapping case in California matched him to the 40 year old cold case, leading to his arrest last year.He’s also implicated in the murders of two other local women four decades ago.

Evidence in all of those other cases could play a role in his trial, but at the moment his attorney, Deputy Public Defender Kate Hickman, who took over the case after his first attorney withdrew, needs to review all the evidence including the DNA in the Sheriff’s Crime Lab.

That was the first issue tackled at today’s hearing held, of course, by Zoom.

The problem...the latest COVID restrictions have closed access to the lab until the 14th.

Judge Connie Steinheimer, anxious to keep things moving, wanted Hickman to go there as soon as it opens. Hickman had a significant scheduling conflict--another murder trial scheduled to begin that day. The judge said in the current climate that was unlikely.

“Do you think at this point with the governor’s mandate that you can summon people for a murder trial?”

Hickman said she’d been assured by the other judge that the trial was on.

Still skeptical. Judge Steinheimer told Hickman to go ahead and schedule the visit to the lab. If the conflict occurred they’d deal with it then.

On to the next issue: there’s a ton of other evidence Hickman needs to go over with her client.

“There’s a lot of evidence,” said Hickman. “They’ve had 40 years to work on this.”

In normal times this would be a daunting, but uncomplicated task. She’d go to the jail and meet with him in one of the rooms set aside for confidential attorney-client conferences. But those rooms are small. How to do it while keeping both safe from the virus? Other rooms raised the possibility of others overhearing confidential conversations?

A deputy in the jail was consulted. He’ll check various solutions. They all meet again in a week.

The trial was originally scheduled for late January. That clearly won’t happen. At the moment a hearing on what evidence will be admitted-- a virtual mini-trial itself possibly two weeks in length--is penciled in for early February.

Sullivan remains in custody and the justice system--like so many things these days--continues to feel its way forward as best it can.

