Advertisement

CDC to shorten COVID-19 quarantine to 10 days, 7 with test

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 4:12 PM PST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is set to shorten the recommended length of quarantine after exposure to someone who is positive for COVID-19, as the virus rages across the nation.

According to a senior administration official, the new guidelines, which are set to be released as soon as Tuesday evening, will allow people who have come in contact to someone infected with the virus to resume normal activity after 10 days, or 7 days if they receive a negative test result. That’s down from the 14-day period recommended since the onset of the pandemic.

The official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to preview the announcement, said the policy change has been discussed for some time, as scientists have studied the incubation period for the virus. It was discussed Tuesday at a White House coronavirus task force meeting.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were injured, and two horses died following a crash in Sparks Sunday evening.
Two injured in Sparks crash involving horses
Officials encouraging people to stay at home and to continue avoiding public events.
16 Nevada counties now flagged for elevated COVID transmissions
Washoe County coronavirus cases updated daily.
Washoe County COVID-19: 7 deaths, 288 new cases
Reno police investigating northwest Reno stabbing death
Reno Police investigate a hit and run crash on Kietzke Lane that seriously injured a pedestrian.
Reno Police seek blue sedan in hit and run

Latest News

Washoe County coronavirus cases updated daily.
Washoe County COVID-19: 7 deaths, 288 new cases
Generic earthquake graphic.
Earthquakes reported near Stagecoach and Mina
FILE - In this Monday, March 16, 2020 file photo, Neal Browning receives a shot in the...
US panel: 1st vaccines to health care workers, nursing homes
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the ban on nonessential travel with the United...
Canada: US border measures to last until virus under control