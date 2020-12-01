UNR Students react to first day of full distance learning

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - More education adjustments are now in place in the Biggest Little City in the World. Today was the first day of complete remote learning at the University of Nevada, Reno. The change is set to last through the end of the year.

“I did not expect college to be anything like this.”

Emily Rhoads and Hana Altenburg are both freshmen at UNR. Their first few months of college have been anything but normal.

“It’s definitely not a typical year.”

Rhoads added, “College has been a lot of time spent in my bedroom.”

On October 9, 2020, University President Brian Sandoval announced the school would go to full distance learning on Monday, November 30, 2020, following Fall Break.

“It’s definitely a big challenge for me just because I’m such an in-person kind of learner like I get a lot of stimulation from being in a classroom, I’ve always learned better that way,” Altenburg said.

The move intended to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 with students and staff traveling during the Thanksgiving holiday. While it is tough news, Altenburg and Rhoads agree that moving to full distance learning was the right decision.

“Hopefully taking away those in-person classes will make it so that we can bring them back a lot quicker,” Rhoads said.

Altenburg added, “It is difficult, I try to maintain my optimism. At least I get to go to my class on Zoom and work toward my degree one day but it’s definitely a change and an adjustment but it’s comforting to know that you’re not the only one going through it.”

Students living in campus residence halls were also asked to move out and did not return following the Fall Break. Thankfully for Rhoads and Altenburg, both are from the Reno-Sparks area and chose to live at home this semester.

“Even though it sucks and I wish I was on campus with all of my friends and getting the full college experience, I know that for my health and the wellbeing of other students and peers around me, it is in the best interest that we are fully distanced going online,” Altenburg said.

The University also adjusted the spring semester schedule. President Sandoval said classes will begin a week later on January 25, 2021, and Spring Break has been eliminated to allow for a continuous semester with students living safely on campus.

