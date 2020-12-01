“The danger is real” Douglas Co. health officer issues new COVID-19 guidance

MINDEN, Nev. (KOLO) - “The danger is real.”

Those are the words from Douglas County Public Health Officer Dr. John Holman, who issued new guidance Tuesday, December 1, 2020 following an alarming increase of COVID-19 cases.

“Everybody needs to take the spread of COVID-19 in our community seriously. We are at a critical point and the danger is real,” he said. “This holiday season, everyone should refer to guidelines from the State and the CDC. Additionally, if you travel during the holidays, I urge you and members of your household to voluntarily quarantine for 14 days when you return and get a COVID-19 test as soon as possible. This is not a directive, but a request to help protect our most vulnerable residents and to reduce the burden on our healthcare system.”

As of December 1, 2020, the Quad Counties saw 124 new cases and three recoveries. Douglas County saw 33 new cases and zero recoveries.

County officials expressed concerns following Thanksgiving and said numbers are likely to surge in the coming weeks.

“We understand there are various opinions out there about COVID-19, but as a physician and public health officer, I want to urge everyone to follow all current mitigation measures,” Dr. Holman said. “Stay home when you can, limit your interactions with others to reduce the risk of exposure and reduce the risk of unknowingly spreading the virus, wash your hands frequently and practice social distancing to help with slowing the spread.”

The next dates for Quad County Testing are as follows:

• 12/02/2020 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. Storey County Public Works 100 Toll Rd, Virginia City

• 12/04/2020 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. Carson City Public Works 3505 Butti Way, Carson City

• 12/08/2020 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. East Fork Fire Station 12 3620 N. Sunridge Dr, Carson City

