Starbucks giving free coffee to frontline health care workers, first responders during December

(CNN) – Health care workers and first responders can now get free coffee at Starbucks.

To show appreciation to frontline workers, the coffee chain is offering a free tall brewed or iced coffee through the end of the year.

For the month of December, we're offering front-line responders a free tall brewed or iced coffee at participating US stores. From all our partners, thank you. pic.twitter.com/L6aP8Y7TgH — Starbucks Coffee (@Starbucks) December 1, 2020

The Starbucks list of those eligible for the freebie is extensive:

Doctors

Nurses

Pharmacists

Dispatchers

Firefighters

Paramedics

Police officers

Dentists

Mental health care workers

Active-duty military

Public health care workers

All hospital staff

You just have to show your work ID to get your brew.

