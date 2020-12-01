Pedestrian seriously injured in hit and run crash

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Investigators are looking for the car involved in a hit and run crash near the former DMV office in Reno. Police say a man crossing Kietzke Lane was hit by a vehicle around 9:30 p.m. Monday night. The driver then took off. The pedestrian was taken to the hospital with life threatening injuries.

According to Reno Police, the vehicle involved was a sedan, which will have front end damage from the crash, but no other details are known at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call the Reno Police Department.

Kietzke Lane is expected to be closed from Kuenzli to Galletti for several hours.

