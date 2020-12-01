Advertisement

Pedestrian seriously injured in hit and run crash

Reno Police investigate a hit and run crash on Kietzke Lane that seriously injured a pedestrian.
Reno Police investigate a hit and run crash on Kietzke Lane that seriously injured a pedestrian.(Dan Pyke/KOLO)
By Matt Vaughan
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 11:23 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Investigators are looking for the car involved in a hit and run crash near the former DMV office in Reno. Police say a man crossing Kietzke Lane was hit by a vehicle around 9:30 p.m. Monday night. The driver then took off. The pedestrian was taken to the hospital with life threatening injuries.

According to Reno Police, the vehicle involved was a sedan, which will have front end damage from the crash, but no other details are known at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call the Reno Police Department.

Kietzke Lane is expected to be closed from Kuenzli to Galletti for several hours.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reno police investigating northwest Reno stabbing death
Washoe County coronavirus cases updated daily.
Washoe County COVID-19: 4 deaths, 420 new cases
In this Friday, Oct. 2, 2020 file photo Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak updates the state's COVID-19...
Nevada surpasses 150,000 virus cases; over 2,100 deaths
Two people were injured, and two horses died following a crash in Sparks Sunday evening.
Two injured in Sparks crash involving horses
William Warren Booth
Arrest in Reno arson and murder case

Latest News

University President Brian Sandoval made the announcement about moving to complete remote...
First Day Of Full Distance Learning
UNR Students react to first day of full distance learning
Washoe County Sheriff's deputies investigate a crash involving a motorcycle and a bike on Lupin...
Motorcycle and bicyclist crash in Sun Valley neighborhood
Burned home from the Pinehaven Fire
Insurance resources available to Pinehaven Fire victims