Advertisement

Nevada suffers season’s first defeat in Hawai’i 24-21

(KOLO)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 1:23 AM PST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (AP) - Chevan Cordeiro passed for 246 yards and a touchdown and scored on a 2-yard run in the fourth quarter and Hawaii beat Nevada 24-21 on Saturday night.

Cordeiro was 26-of-32 passing without an interception and had 15 carries for 62 yards. Calvin Turner had 10 receptions for 77 yards and a TD for Hawaii (3-3 Mountain West Conference).

Carson Strong hit Cole Turner for a 4-yard touchdown to give Nevada (5-1) a 7-3 lead with 2:57 to play in the first half but Cordeiro led the Rainbow Warriors on an eight-play, 75-yard drive capped by his 7-yard TD pass to Turner less than two minutes later and Hawaii led the rest of the way.

Strong completed 20 of 25 passes for 168 yards and two touchdowns and Toa Taua 131 yards rushing and a score on 20 carries for the Wolf Pack.

Hawaii took a 10-point lead when its 10-play, 99-yard drive culminated with a 4-yard touchdown run by Miles Reed late in the third quarter. On Nevada’s next drive, Taua scored on a 1-yard run, but the Rainbow Warriors answered with a 14-play, 75-yard to make it 24-14 on Cordeiro’s TD run with 9:31 to play.

Tory Horton had an 18-yard scoring reception pulled the Wolf Pack within a field goal about four minutes later but Hawaii ran out the clock with an 11-play drive — including a 9-yard pass from Cordeiro to Turner on fourth-and-9 from the Nevada 26 — to seal it.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were injured, and two horses died following a crash in Sparks Sunday evening.
Two injured in Sparks crash involving horses
Officials encouraging people to stay at home and to continue avoiding public events.
16 Nevada counties now flagged for elevated COVID transmissions
Washoe County coronavirus cases updated daily.
Washoe County COVID-19: 4 deaths, 420 new cases
Reno police investigating northwest Reno stabbing death
In this Friday, Oct. 2, 2020 file photo Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak updates the state's COVID-19...
Nevada surpasses 150,000 virus cases; over 2,100 deaths

Latest News

Zane Meeks scored 18 points and grabbed 11 rebounds off the bench for the sophomore's first...
Wolf Pack moves to 3-0 after beating Pacific 70-58 in home opener
Nevada guard Kenna Holt had 3 steals and 6 assists in the Wolf Pack's 66-65 win
Locals Holt, Otuafi help Wolf Pack get first win of season
Argentine soccer superstar Diego Armando Maradona cheers after the Napoli team clinched its...
Argentine soccer great Diego Maradona dies at 60
Wolf Pack now 5-0 with 26-21 win over San Diego State
Wolf Pack stays atop Mountain West standings with 26-21 win over San Diego State