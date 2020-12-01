Motorcycle and bicyclist crash in Sun Valley neighborhood

SUN VALLEY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash that sent two people to the hospital Monday night. A man on a motorcycle reportedly collided with a woman on a bike just before 5:30 p.m. on Lupin Drive near Diamond Circle in Sun Valley.

It’s not clear what led to the crash, but the neighborhood where it happened is poorly lit in areas. Deputies say impairment does not appear to be a factor. Both people involved were taken to the hospital by REMSA, but according to investigators their injuries are not life threatening.

