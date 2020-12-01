Advertisement

Motorcycle and bicyclist crash in Sun Valley neighborhood

Washoe County Sheriff's deputies investigate a crash involving a motorcycle and a bike on Lupin...
Washoe County Sheriff's deputies investigate a crash involving a motorcycle and a bike on Lupin Dr. in Sun Valley.(Dan Pyke/KOLO)
By Matt Vaughan
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 8:53 PM PST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUN VALLEY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash that sent two people to the hospital Monday night. A man on a motorcycle reportedly collided with a woman on a bike just before 5:30 p.m. on Lupin Drive near Diamond Circle in Sun Valley.

It’s not clear what led to the crash, but the neighborhood where it happened is poorly lit in areas. Deputies say impairment does not appear to be a factor. Both people involved were taken to the hospital by REMSA, but according to investigators their injuries are not life threatening.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reno police investigating northwest Reno stabbing death
Washoe County coronavirus cases updated daily.
Washoe County COVID-19: 4 deaths, 420 new cases
In this Friday, Oct. 2, 2020 file photo Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak updates the state's COVID-19...
Nevada surpasses 150,000 virus cases; over 2,100 deaths
Two people were injured, and two horses died following a crash in Sparks Sunday evening.
Two injured in Sparks crash involving horses
William Warren Booth
Arrest in Reno arson and murder case

Latest News

Burned home from the Pinehaven Fire
Insurance resources available to Pinehaven Fire victims
Tuesday Web Weather
Tuesday Web Weather
Lake Tahoe Community College’s Physical Education building will continue operating as a...
COVID-19 testing at Lake Tahoe Community College extended through March 2021
Eczema patient with slight outbreak
Dry conditions in Northern Nevada may lead to eczema outbreaks