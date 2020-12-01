Local Santa determined to spread holiday cheer

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) -One local Santa is determined to keep the Christmas spirit going.

In a year filled with uncertainty and isolation, we could all use some Christmas cheer.

“The main thing is to let the kids know that Christmas is not just about Santa, said Santa Dennis. “It’s them believing in Santa and carrying on the Christmas tradition.”

Santa Dennis (KOLO)

Chelsea Lavender is the owner of Magical moments photography

“That was a huge thing for us because we wanted the kids to be safe and for them to see Santa,” said Lavender. “At the end of the day that’s what it’s about to see that magic.”

Santa Dennis has been Santa for more than four years.

He said it’s more just playing a part...

“Everybody thinks kids come in and just ask Santa for a gift, a truck or a doll. Oh no,” added Santa Dennis. “I have a list of things that kids ask me for that have really hit my heart hard.”

He knows he has a responsibility to bring smiles and lasting memories.

“I had one little girl last year who couldn’t come to see Santa because she was in a horrific car accident and was in a coma for 4 months and she finally go to see Santa the following year,” explained Santa Dennis. “Her parents kept Christmas up the whole year until she came out of her coma.”

Giving the best Christmas possible also means providing the safest Christmas possible.

“Yes, I’m taking on a lot more precautions,” added Santa Dennis. “The suit gets sterilized and every family that comes in I change gloves.”

So, you can count on Santa Dennis and Magical Moments Photography to provide a sanitized visit.

“I’m a mom of four,” said Lavender. “Having that family orientation and having them here with us when we need it the most with the holiday joy, that’s super important for us.”

Santa Dennis isn’t your ordinary Santa. Born on Christmas day, he said becoming Santa was fate.

“So every year for the first 10 years of my Christmas life was not the greatest and that’s what I want to give to the kids,” explained Santa Dennis. “I want to give them the best Christmas possible.”

Appointments are required to see Santa Dennis at Magical Moments Photography.

You can book through their website or call 775-461-3535.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.