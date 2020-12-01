Advertisement

It’s Giving Tuesday: How will you give back?

#GivingTuesday
The day, founded in 2012, encourages people to do good around the world by giving their time,...
The day, founded in 2012, encourages people to do good around the world by giving their time, talents and treasure.(Source: GivingTuesday.org/CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 10:58 AM PST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Tuesday is a good day to do good amid tough times if you’re able to help.

It’s Giving Tuesday.

The day, founded in 2012, encourages people to do good around the world by giving their time, talents and treasure.

If you’re able, consider donating money to a cause important to you or start a Facebook fundraiser for a nonprofit group.

To volunteer, you can connect with nonprofit groups in your community or use VolunteerMatch or Points of Light to find virtual and in-person opportunities near you.

And you can help transform your community by lending your voice to advocate for the causes you care about.

Find more information on the Giving Tuesday website.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were injured, and two horses died following a crash in Sparks Sunday evening.
Two injured in Sparks crash involving horses
Officials encouraging people to stay at home and to continue avoiding public events.
16 Nevada counties now flagged for elevated COVID transmissions
Washoe County coronavirus cases updated daily.
Washoe County COVID-19: 4 deaths, 420 new cases
Reno police investigating northwest Reno stabbing death
In this Friday, Oct. 2, 2020 file photo Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak updates the state's COVID-19...
Nevada surpasses 150,000 virus cases; over 2,100 deaths

Latest News

FILE - In this Nov. 25, 2020 file photo, President-elect Joe Biden speaks in Wilmington, Del.
Biden unveils economic team declaring, ‘Help is on the way’
Gov. Sisolak condemns Pres. Trump for retweet calling Renown alternate care site “fake”
Janet Yellen is poised to become a key part of Biden's economic team.
Nomination of Yellen as Treasury chief draws bipartisan praise
FILE - In this April 26, 2018 file photo, Bill Cosby, center, leaves the Montgomery County...
Cosby’s sex assault conviction goes before high-level court
FILE - In this Monday, March 16, 2020 file photo, Neal Browning receives a shot in the...
US panel to decide who should get the first COVID-19 shots