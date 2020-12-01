Insurance resources available to Pinehaven Fire victims

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Pinehaven Fire burned 512 acres and destroyed five homes. Three more homes were heavily damaged and twenty-one homes had minor damage, following the fire that broke out in the Caughlin Ranch area of Reno on November 17, 2020. As investigators continue to search for answers as to the origin of the fire, homeowners are going through the process of accounting for everything they lost.

The Division of Insurance is offering assistance to homeowners affected by the Pinehaven Fire, asking them to reach out with questions about insurance or assistance with their insurance claims.

“Although affected homeowners should take swift action, they should also be mindful of the COVID-19 pandemic and follow safety protocols in place,” said Insurance Commissioner Barbara Richardson. “Consumers are encouraged to discuss their claims via phone or teleconference if possible, but should they meet in person with an insurance adjuster for example they need to remember to practice social distancing, wear a face mask, and wash their hands frequently.”

Hazards that are generally covered by a home or renters insurance policy include fire, wind, smoke, or a loss of use. If a resident believes they have a claim, they should review their policy and immediately contact their agent to file and discuss the details of their claim.

Immediately following a fire consumers should:

Report a claim to their insurance company or local agent. Have a copy of their policy and home inventory on hand. If they cannot find the company or agent’s number, they can call the Division of Insurance.

A policy provision requires the prevention of further damage or theft. Make temporary repairs or arrange for a licensed professional to do so, if necessary, to prevent further damage. Save all receipts for your repairs.

Take photos of the damage and remove undamaged personal property if the home cannot be secured.

Do not dispose of property until an insurance adjuster has reviewed it for the claim.

If other lodging is needed, keep records of expenses and all receipts. Home and renter insurance generally provide coverage for expenses like meals, rent and transportation.

If there is no home inventory, begin making a list of items going room by room from memory. Include as much detail as possible, like where and when the item was purchased, the cost, brand name and model.

If you have questions about what to expect from an insurance company after filing a claim, making repairs, or other information, you can visit the Nevada Division of Insurance website, here. You can also contact the Division at cscc@doi.nv.gov or call (888) 872-3234.

