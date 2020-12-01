Advertisement

Gov. Sisolak condemns Pres. Trump for retweet calling Renown alternate care site “fake”

(KOLO)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 11:25 AM PST|Updated: moments ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak is calling on leaders across Nevada to join him in condemning President Donald Trump after he retweeted a photo calling Renown’s alternate care site “fake.”

The photo claimed there are no COVID patients being treated in the converted parking structure.

In a statement, Gov. Sisolak said it is “unconscionable” for the president to spread lies and called the staff at Renown “heroes.”

The alternate care site was created within the Mill Street parking structure in April 2020 to serve additional hospitalized patients diagnosed with COVID-19 who are clinically stable or improving.

According to a Renown, there are currently 42 patients being treated in the alternate care site. All of the patients have mild to moderate cases of COVID-19 and do not require intensive care. A Renown spokesperson told KOLO 8 News Now, as of Tuesday, December 1, there are 206 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 at Renown hospitals.

In his statement, Gov. Sisolak went on to say in part:

“Renown Hospital has served as a pillar of strength for the Northern Nevada community throughout this pandemic, and especially during this current surge. Every day, their health care workers mask up, go to work, and care for Nevadans most in need. They too live with the fear of becoming infected and bringing this virus back home to their families, yet they have sat at bedsides holding the hands of patients so they wouldn’t have to be alone. They aren’t liars, as the President implied -- they are heroes.”

Click below to read the governor’s letter in its entirety.

Gov. Sisolak Statement in Response to President Trump

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were injured, and two horses died following a crash in Sparks Sunday evening.
Two injured in Sparks crash involving horses
Officials encouraging people to stay at home and to continue avoiding public events.
16 Nevada counties now flagged for elevated COVID transmissions
Washoe County coronavirus cases updated daily.
Washoe County COVID-19: 4 deaths, 420 new cases
Reno police investigating northwest Reno stabbing death
In this Friday, Oct. 2, 2020 file photo Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak updates the state's COVID-19...
Nevada surpasses 150,000 virus cases; over 2,100 deaths

Latest News

FILE - In this Oct. 31, 2020, county employees process mail-in ballots at a Clark County...
Rationales shift as Nevada considers future of vote by-mail
Election results for the 2020 General Election
Nevada General Election results completed
Gov. Sisolak tightens COVID-19 restrictions
Gov. Sisolak tightens COVID-19 restrictions
Nevada judge won’t block certifying election, rejects revote