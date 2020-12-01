Gov. Sisolak condemns Pres. Trump for retweet calling Renown alternate care site “fake”

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak is calling on leaders across Nevada to join him in condemning President Donald Trump after he retweeted a photo calling Renown’s alternate care site “fake.”

The photo claimed there are no COVID patients being treated in the converted parking structure.

Fake election results in Nevada, also! https://t.co/l8MDOSlqQ7 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 1, 2020

In a statement, Gov. Sisolak said it is “unconscionable” for the president to spread lies and called the staff at Renown “heroes.”

The alternate care site was created within the Mill Street parking structure in April 2020 to serve additional hospitalized patients diagnosed with COVID-19 who are clinically stable or improving.

According to a Renown, there are currently 42 patients being treated in the alternate care site. All of the patients have mild to moderate cases of COVID-19 and do not require intensive care. A Renown spokesperson told KOLO 8 News Now, as of Tuesday, December 1, there are 206 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 at Renown hospitals.

In his statement, Gov. Sisolak went on to say in part:

“Renown Hospital has served as a pillar of strength for the Northern Nevada community throughout this pandemic, and especially during this current surge. Every day, their health care workers mask up, go to work, and care for Nevadans most in need. They too live with the fear of becoming infected and bringing this virus back home to their families, yet they have sat at bedsides holding the hands of patients so they wouldn’t have to be alone. They aren’t liars, as the President implied -- they are heroes.”

Click below to read the governor’s letter in its entirety.

