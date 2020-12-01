Advertisement

Food Bank of Northern Nevada helping fight child food insecurity on Giving Tuesday

The food bank hopes to raise $15,000 by midnight.
FBNN hopes to raise $15,000 by midnight on Giving Tuesday.
FBNN hopes to raise $15,000 by midnight on Giving Tuesday.(KOLO)
By Elizabeth Rodil
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 5:30 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Food Bank of Northern Nevada (FBNN) is raising money virtually to fight child food insecurity on Giving Tuesday. According to Jocelyn Lantrip with FBNN the goal is the raise $15,000 by midnight.

The money will supply 45,000 meals to children who face hunger throughout northern Nevada and the eastern slope of the Sierra in California.

Lantrip said, “With so many people out of work or working definitely less hours, we are seeing the problem of food insecurity for children go higher every day.”

FBNN said a study by Feeding America projects the rate of child food insecurity will reach 32.3% in Nevada by the end of this year, which will tie Nevada with Louisiana for the highest food insecurity rate in the nation.

According to FBNN, before the pandemic, in Washoe County around 51% of kids qualify for free or reduced school lunch and that number is likely higher now as many families continue to struggle.

“We are seeing our numbers increase even now, so the issue is not getting better.” She continued, “There are problems right here in northern Nevada it’s really important to help where we live.”

This year John Anderson Construction will match $10,000.

If you would like to support the effort can visit fbnn.org.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were injured, and two horses died following a crash in Sparks Sunday evening.
Two injured in Sparks crash involving horses
Officials encouraging people to stay at home and to continue avoiding public events.
16 Nevada counties now flagged for elevated COVID transmissions
Washoe County coronavirus cases updated daily.
Washoe County COVID-19: 4 deaths, 420 new cases
Reno police investigating northwest Reno stabbing death
In this Friday, Oct. 2, 2020 file photo Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak updates the state's COVID-19...
Nevada surpasses 150,000 virus cases; over 2,100 deaths

Latest News

Zane Meeks scored 18 points and grabbed 11 rebounds off the bench for the sophomore's first...
Wolf Pack moves to 3-0 after beating Pacific 70-58 in home opener
Wolf Pack huddle
Nevada Paces Past Pacific 70-58 to Stay Unbeaten
Reno Police investigate a hit and run crash on Kietzke Lane that seriously injured a pedestrian.
Pedestrian seriously injured in hit and run crash
University President Brian Sandoval made the announcement about moving to complete remote...
First Day Of Full Distance Learning