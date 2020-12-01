Food Bank of Northern Nevada helping fight child food insecurity on Giving Tuesday

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Food Bank of Northern Nevada (FBNN) is raising money virtually to fight child food insecurity on Giving Tuesday. According to Jocelyn Lantrip with FBNN the goal is the raise $15,000 by midnight.

The money will supply 45,000 meals to children who face hunger throughout northern Nevada and the eastern slope of the Sierra in California.

Lantrip said, “With so many people out of work or working definitely less hours, we are seeing the problem of food insecurity for children go higher every day.”

FBNN said a study by Feeding America projects the rate of child food insecurity will reach 32.3% in Nevada by the end of this year, which will tie Nevada with Louisiana for the highest food insecurity rate in the nation.

According to FBNN, before the pandemic, in Washoe County around 51% of kids qualify for free or reduced school lunch and that number is likely higher now as many families continue to struggle.

“We are seeing our numbers increase even now, so the issue is not getting better.” She continued, “There are problems right here in northern Nevada it’s really important to help where we live.”

This year John Anderson Construction will match $10,000.

If you would like to support the effort can visit fbnn.org.

