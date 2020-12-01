Douglas Co. cancels in-person holiday events to mitigate spread of COVID-19

MINDEN, Nev. (KOLO) - Douglas County announced Monday the cancelation of upcoming public holiday events citing concerns over surging COVID-19 cases.

Those include events held in Gardnerville, Genoa, and Minden, as well as the 25th Annual Parade of Lights hosted by the Carson Valley Chamber of Commerce.

In a statement, Douglas County officials called the action necessary “for the safety of the community, due to the most recent State directive limiting public gatherings to no more than 50 people.”

“This was a difficult decision. We know how important these events are to our community, but this is necessary for our fight against this pandemic,” Patrick Cates, Douglas County Manager. “Douglas County has seen a significant increase in the number of COVID-19 cases with positive testing rates increasing rapidly. Hospitalizations for COVID-19 is increasing. It is essential to do everything we can to reduce the spread and relieve the stress on our healthcare system until there is widespread availability of an effective vaccine.”

The county provided alternative opportunities for celebrating including the following:

Carson Valley Chamber of Commerce Holiday Decorating Contest

View decorated doors, storefronts, and sidewalks of local businesses & residents this coming weekend, December 5th. For details visit, click here.

Or participate in the First Annual Holiday Decorating Contest and be entered into the following categories: Best Holiday Door, Most Creative, People’s Choice, and Best of Show. Judging will take place after dark on December 5th. Find a content application here.

Douglas County Historical Society

Walk through the beautiful gallery of trees on display at the Carson Valley Museum and Cultural Center for the entire month of December. For hours of operation, visit http://historicnv.org/.

Lake Tahoe Chamber of Commerce Light Up the South Shore Holiday Lights Contest

Enter your home or business in the holiday lighting contest to compete for prizes. Spread your Christmas cheer in one of the five categories: Best in Show, The Clark Griswold Award, Best Window Display, Neighbor that Sleigh-d Award, and People’s Choice.

All entries will be included on a Holiday Light Tour map of the South Shore. Participants should be willing to share their home and/or business address (private residents will not have their names listed). You do not need to be a Chamber Member business to participate. Homes and businesses submitted for the competition will be collectively judged by the Merry & Bright Ambassadors on December 21. Trophies will be awarded for each award category as part of the winning prize. Sign up at https://bit.ly/LightUptheSouthShore.

“Due to the increase in cases and the tax on our healthcare system, now is the time to increase our vigilance,” said Cates. “We are staying apart now so that when we come together again no one is missing.”

For the most current information on COVID-19 in Douglas County including statistics and testing information, click here.

