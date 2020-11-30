Advertisement

Two injured in Sparks crash involving horses

Two people were injured, and two horses died following a crash in Sparks Sunday evening.
Two people were injured, and two horses died following a crash in Sparks Sunday evening.(Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District Twitter)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 2:39 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Two people were injured in Sparks following a crash with two horses.

Crews with Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue responded to Eagle Canyon Drive Sunday evening, November 29, 2020.

Two people were inside the car. One was extricated and taken to a hospital via Careflight. The other person was taken via REMSA. There was no update as to the extent of injuries.

Officials said the horses died.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reno police investigating northwest Reno stabbing death
William Warren Booth
Arrest in Reno arson and murder case
Washoe County coronavirus cases updated daily.
Washoe County COVID-19: 4 deaths, 298 new cases
In this Friday, Oct. 2, 2020 file photo Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak updates the state's COVID-19...
Nevada surpasses 150,000 virus cases; over 2,100 deaths
Strains will help us better understand where the virus is in our communities
Unique study in Nevada helping researchers better understand COVID-19

Latest News

Eczema patient's forearms
Dry conditions in Northern Nevada may contribute to Eczema outbreaks
Officials encouraging people to stay at home and to continue avoiding public events.
16 Nevada counties now flagged for elevated COVID transmissions
Coronavirus Funding
Nevada AG tweets support for request to extend CARES Act funding
COVID-19 restrictions across the country
Americans face new COVID-19 restrictions after Thanksgiving