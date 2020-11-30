Two injured in Sparks crash involving horses

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Two people were injured in Sparks following a crash with two horses.

Crews with Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue responded to Eagle Canyon Drive Sunday evening, November 29, 2020.

Two people were inside the car. One was extricated and taken to a hospital via Careflight. The other person was taken via REMSA. There was no update as to the extent of injuries.

Officials said the horses died.

