Advertisement

Texas boy who lost parents to COVID-19 turns 5 with massive parade

By WOAI Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2020 at 11:51 PM PST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN ANTONIO (WOAI) - A Texas community showed up in full force for a nearly hour-long parade to support a 5-year-old boy who lost both his parents to COVID-19.

Raiden Gonzalez turned 5 on Saturday, just months after his parents, Adan and Mariah Gonzalez, died from COVID-19. The massive car parade, which included appearances by Santa Claus, superheroes and dinosaurs, lasted nearly an hour.

“Words can’t explain what I’m feeling right now,” said Raiden’s grandmother, Rozie Salinas. “There’s other people that are coming, you know, from other cities.”

It was Raiden’s first birthday celebration without his parents by his side.

“He says he wishes he had them back, you know, as being adults because right now, he understands that they’re angels now and they’re protecting us and watching over us,” Salinas said.

But Salinas says, as Raiden’s parents watch from above, she’s overwhelmed by the swell of support shown by the community.

“He’s received so, so much, and it’s amazing how, you know, it’s like I tell him, ‘All these people are doing this for you,’” she said.

Little Raiden added that he is grateful for everyone who came by Saturday, too.

Copyright 2020 WOAI via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Samuel Auther Moore III
Open murder arrest in Sparks death
William Warren Booth
Arrest in Reno arson and murder case
Washoe County coronavirus cases updated daily.
Washoe County COVID-19: 4 deaths, 298 new cases
RPD investigates following a brief pursuit with a car that crashed into a patrol vehicle.
Reno Police arrest man following crash and brief pursuit
One person is dead and another person injured after a mall shooting in California.
2 shot, killed at Northern California mall on Black Friday

Latest News

Tips to safely shop on Cyber Monday
Better Business Bureau has tips to safely shop on Cyber Monday
The car parade, which included appearances by Santa Claus, superheroes and dinosaurs, lasted...
Texas community shows love for boy who lost parents to COVID-19 with birthday parade
Small Business Saturday During A Pandemic
Small Business Saturday in the middle of a pandemic
FILE - In this Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020 file photo, manager Yllka Murati waits for a delivery...
Merriam-Webster’s top word of 2020 not a shocker: pandemic