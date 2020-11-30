Small Business Saturday in the middle of a pandemic

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - During these uncertain times, business owners are relying strongly on the support of our community, which is why a day like Small Business Saturday is so critical to help keep their doors open.

Every year the Saturday after Thanksgiving is a day that is dedicated to supporting small businesses, but during this pandemic owners have been on edge, hoping to make some profit to keep their business afloat.

Lesley Neves, a Pastry Enthusiast at Perenn Bakery said during this crisis people have turned to big box stores, but she says it will never compare to shopping locally.

“You get the experience of supporting someone who has been here their whole life and works really hard to make sure that you get the best experience possible,” Neves said.

Staff at Perenn Bakery may be concerned about what can happen to their business, but Neves said a day like Small Business Saturday really shows how much support they have.

Danielle Ferrigno, a local shopper said during this challenging period, small businesses often bring them joy.

“I want these businesses to thrive and to be able to expand and so if we are going to spend our money, we prefer to spend it locally,” said Ferrigno.

Down the street from Perenn Bakery is Nomad Boutique. Hannah Mclaughlin, the store manager said many small businesses in Midtown have already gone through a loss because of construction and now with the pandemic, they need all the help they can get.

“If people don’t shop local then the stores will not be there and that is jobs in the community and it is not a good situation,” Mclaughlin said.

This holiday season as you are shopping for your family and friends, business owners said your contribution is a gift that is helping them during these difficult times.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.