Reno police investigating northwest Reno stabbing death

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Police Department is investigating a fight early Sunday in northwest Reno that left one person dead and another injured.

The incident happened about 1:10 a.m. at an apartment at 2475 Robb Drive, police said.

Police described it as a domestic confrontation between two people. Both sides ended up with knives and both were stabbed. One person died and the other person was injured, police said.

The survivor has been cooperating with police and as of Sunday afternoon there were no arrests.

Everyone involved in the incident has been identified and there is no threat to the public, police said.

