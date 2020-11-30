Nevada surpasses 150,000 virus cases; over 2,100 deaths

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) - Nevada health officials say the number of confirmed coronavirus cases statewide has surpassed 150,000.

Nevada’s coronavirus dashboard on Sunday reported 150,527 cases of COVID-19 since the outset of the pandemic.

There have been more than 2,100 related deaths.

Concerned by the virus’ continued spread, Gov. Steve Sisolak on Nov. 22 announced the state’s most expansive mask mandate to date and reduced the capacity at casinos, restaurants, bars and many other businesses from 50% to 25%.

