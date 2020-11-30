Nevada AG tweets support for request to extend CARES Act funding

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KOLO) - Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford tweeted his support Monday for a request for more Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economy (CARES) Act funding.

“I stand with my fellow attorneys general in urging Congress to extend CARES Act funding. Nevadans need this funding, and they need it now,” Ford tweeted.

In a letter to Congress dated November 30, 2020, the National Association of Attorneys General requested an extension of CARES Act funding until the end of 2021, saying in part:

COVID-19 has negatively impacted nearly every facet of American society. In anticipation of unprecedented costs and economic disruption stemming from the pandemic, Congress passed the CARES Act in March. The move provided more than $2 trillion in economic stimulus to state and local governments in an effort to combat the impacts of the pandemic.

One of the restrictions placed on the funding, however, limits the money’s use to expenses incurred between March 1, 2020, and December 30, 2020.

“This time frame likely made sense in late March when the CARES Act was passed, but we have learned a great deal about COVID-19 in the past seven months,” reads the letter signed by 49 state and territory attorneys general. “Among other things, we know that the pandemic will continue to challenge communities well beyond December 30, 2020 – a deadline that now seems unreasonable.”

The attorneys general said by extending the deadline, communities will be able to be more strategic with how the funds are used.

