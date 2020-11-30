Monday Web Weather
Published: Nov. 29, 2020 at 5:34 PM PST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A cold dry front will move through northeast California and western Nevada through Monday, bringing breezy winds impacting areas north of Interstate 80. Tuesday will bring cooler conditions, but still seasonable, high temperatures. Temperatures will remain around average mid to late week with generally light winds and looking dry for the first week of December.
Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.