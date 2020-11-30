Monday Web Weather

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A cold dry front will move through northeast California and western Nevada through Monday, bringing breezy winds impacting areas north of Interstate 80. Tuesday will bring cooler conditions, but still seasonable, high temperatures. Temperatures will remain around average mid to late week with generally light winds and looking dry for the first week of December.

8 Day Forecast Starting Nov 30 (KOLO)

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.