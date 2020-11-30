Advertisement

Local testing sites prepare for post-Thanksgiving rush

By Ben Deach
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 3:48 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Though not as much as we would normally see, people all over the country still made a point to travel for the Thanksgiving holiday, and that is only going to result in more cases of COVID-19 nationally and locally.

“In the drive thru we have been seeing 500 people a day,” said Dr. Christie Elliott, Medical Director of the Renown lab.

Elliott says despite the fact a lot of people are getting tested, it’s still possible to do now, but fears things will soon get harder.

“And unfortunately we are anticipating an upward trend,” she added, as there are currently 197 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 at Renown hospitals.

Over at the county complex, Scott Oxarart with the health district says they experienced a pre-Thanksgiving surge of people wanting to know if they were clear to travel.

“We did see a surge before Thanksgiving,” he explained. “The thought was that there were a lot of people who wanted to get tested before going to someone’s house.”

Still, Oxarart says, its going to take time to find out just how much damage was done as a result of the holiday as a result of the incubation period.

“That’s the question,” he said. “Did people go to others houses and were they sick when they did? Next Thursday should give us the answer.”

