Advertisement

DMV says customers should avoid post-holiday lines, online services available

Officials said the Monday after Thanksgiving is traditionally the DMV’s busiest day of the year.
By Elizabeth Rodil
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 6:37 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles wants to remind customers to try online services first and to avoid standing in line at offices this week. Officials said the Monday after Thanksgiving is traditionally the DMV’s busiest day of the year.

DMV’s Sean Sever said the DMV currently has a backlog on appointments. “Three months on appointments, I think two months on drive tests, but we are seeing a little bit of relief from people that are able to renew their drivers licenses online.”

The DMV continues to operate at 50% capacity and by appointment only. “The safest way and the fastest way to do your transaction is online because online you are always first in line.”

He continued, “We are trying to keep our employees safe as well as our customers, so we are limiting the amount of people that can come into our buildings, everything like that.”

Services available online at dmvnv.com or by mail include driver’s license and ID card renewals, duplicate licenses and IDs and original registration of vehicles purchased from a Nevada dealer.

The DMV is also asking customers who will not be able to keep any appointment to cancel it.

Sever said customers can also use the drive-thru kiosks and visit any AAA office to get transactions done.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reno police investigating northwest Reno stabbing death
William Warren Booth
Arrest in Reno arson and murder case
Washoe County coronavirus cases updated daily.
Washoe County COVID-19: 4 deaths, 298 new cases
Strains will help us better understand where the virus is in our communities
Unique study in Nevada helping researchers better understand COVID-19
A mysterious monolith found in a desert canyon in Utah has been removed by an unknown party.
Mysterious silver monolith disappears from Utah desert

Latest News

Tips to safely shop on Cyber Monday
Better Business Bureau has tips to safely shop on Cyber Monday
Small Business Saturday During A Pandemic
Small Business Saturday in the middle of a pandemic
An online shopper looks for a good deal on Cyber Monday
Tips to safely shop on Cyber Monday
Reno police investigating northwest Reno stabbing death