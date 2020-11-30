DMV says customers should avoid post-holiday lines, online services available

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles wants to remind customers to try online services first and to avoid standing in line at offices this week. Officials said the Monday after Thanksgiving is traditionally the DMV’s busiest day of the year.

DMV’s Sean Sever said the DMV currently has a backlog on appointments. “Three months on appointments, I think two months on drive tests, but we are seeing a little bit of relief from people that are able to renew their drivers licenses online.”

The DMV continues to operate at 50% capacity and by appointment only. “The safest way and the fastest way to do your transaction is online because online you are always first in line.”

He continued, “We are trying to keep our employees safe as well as our customers, so we are limiting the amount of people that can come into our buildings, everything like that.”

Services available online at dmvnv.com or by mail include driver’s license and ID card renewals, duplicate licenses and IDs and original registration of vehicles purchased from a Nevada dealer.

The DMV is also asking customers who will not be able to keep any appointment to cancel it.

Sever said customers can also use the drive-thru kiosks and visit any AAA office to get transactions done.

