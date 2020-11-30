Advertisement

Coast Guard rescues man clinging to capsized boat 86 miles off Florida coast

By Travis Leder
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 9:11 AM PST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (Gray News) - A 62-year-old man was rescued Sunday after hanging on to his capsized boat well off the Florida coast.

The U.S. Coast Guard said Stuart Bee was found alive 86 miles east of Port Canaveral, Florida, clinging to the bow of his vessel.

“Saving lives at sea is our highest calling,” U.S. Coast Guard Sector Jacksonville commanding officer Capt. Mark Vlaun said. “This is a truly incredible outcome that demonstrates the bond among all mariners and our community.”

Bee was reported missing on Saturday after departing on his 32-foot Sting Ray motorboat Friday and never returning.

The Coast Guard dispatched an aircrew and issued an Enhanced Group Calling to mariners in the area to help find Bee, and he was later spotted by crew members aboard the motor vessel Angeles.

Bee was able to climb aboard a Coast Guard vessel and was returned safely to shore.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reno police investigating northwest Reno stabbing death
William Warren Booth
Arrest in Reno arson and murder case
Washoe County coronavirus cases updated daily.
Washoe County COVID-19: 4 deaths, 298 new cases
Strains will help us better understand where the virus is in our communities
Unique study in Nevada helping researchers better understand COVID-19
In this Friday, Oct. 2, 2020 file photo Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak updates the state's COVID-19...
Nevada surpasses 150,000 virus cases; over 2,100 deaths

Latest News

Coast Guard rescues 62-year-old man
Even this time of year, it's important to stay active.
Pandemic-safe ways to enjoy winter
An attorney for the state Department of Corrections wrote in a letter to the South Carolina...
SC officials say they can’t obtain drugs by Friday execution
The Senate side of the U.S. Capitol is seen on the morning of Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3,...
Congress returns with virus aid, federal funding unresolved