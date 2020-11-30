Advertisement

Americans face new COVID-19 restrictions after Thanksgiving

COVID-19 restrictions across the country
COVID-19 restrictions across the country(MGN)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 12:23 PM PST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
(AP) - Americans returning home from Thanksgiving break are facing strict new coronavirus measures around the country as health officials brace for a disastrous worsening of the out-of-control surge because of holiday gatherings over the long weekend.

Los Angeles County imposed a stay-at-home order for its 10 million residents, and Santa Clara County, in the heart of Silicon Valley, banned high school, college and professional sports and decreed a quarantine for those who have traveled more than 150 miles outside the county.

Health experts had pleaded with Americans to stay home over Thanksgiving and not gather with anyone who didn’t live with them. Nevertheless, almost 1.2 million people passed through U.S. airports Sunday, the most since the pandemic gripped the country in March.

