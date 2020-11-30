Advertisement

16 Nevada counties now flagged for elevated COVID transmissions

Officials encouraging people to stay at home and to continue avoiding public events.
Officials encouraging people to stay at home and to continue avoiding public events.
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 1:44 PM PST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Nearly the entire state of Nevada is now flagged for elevated COVID-19 transmission. Storey is the only Nevada County that is not flagged for COVID transmission.

The County Criteria Tracker flags a county if it exceeds any two of the three key criteria:

  • High case rate per 100,000
  • High test positivity rate
  • Minimum average tests per day per 100,000

All of Nevada counties except Storey County is exceeding the Cases per 100,000 and Test Positivity Rate. Lincoln County is also flagged for a low Average Test Per Day rate.

The Nevada State COVID Task Force addresses each county’s mitigation plan at it’s regular Thursday meetings. However, at its next meeting on December 3, 2020, the Task Force will be providing informational updates and briefings instead of focusing on the individual county plans.

Experts say it is too early to determine the impacts from the Thanksgiving holiday. Gov. Steve Sisolak and health leaders had encouraged Nevadans not to travel for the holiday and to limit the size of gatherings.

