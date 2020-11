RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -High pressure hovers over CA and NV through the weekend, bringing seasonable temperatures and light winds. Valley inversions is causing hazy conditions and impacts to air quality, but we’ll see improvement for all areas by Monday. A dry cold front is on the way next week with gust winds and chillier temperatures Monday night through Tuesday morning.

8 Day Forecast (KOLO)

