Lawsuit: Clark County resort development threatens rare butterfly

Mount Charleston blue butterfly on Nuttall’s linanthus along the Spring Mountain National...
Mount Charleston blue butterfly on Nuttall’s linanthus along the Spring Mountain National Recreation Area’s Bonanza Trail, Nevada.(U.S> Forest Service/Katy Gulley.)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 29, 2020 at 1:03 PM PST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS (AP)- Conservationists have sued to try to block the expansion of a ski resort in the mountains outside Las Vegas that they would threaten the survival of a rare butterfly.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported that the corporation that owns the Lee Canyon Ski Area wants to add mountain biking trails, zip lines and a roller coaster to its resort.

The Center for Biological Diversity said any moves to approve the project violate federal protections for the inch-long Mount Charleston blue butterfly and its habitat in the Spring Mountains above Las Vegas.

The luminous blue-gray butterfly has faced threats in recent years including wildfires, invasive species and climate change.

