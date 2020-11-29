California sees record number of COVID-19 hospitalizations

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California broke a record Sunday with more than 7,400 coronavirus hospitalizations as counties statewide prepared for stricter COVID-19 restrictions to take effect amid surging cases and Thanksgiving travel.

Health officials are preparing for a wave of cases in the next two or three weeks that could be tied to holiday gatherings.

Counties statewide issued new restrictions, many set to take effect Monday, in an effort to avoid overwhelming hospitals.

Yet the state reported 7,415 coronavirus hospitalizations on Sunday, citing the most recently available data from the previous day. The new figure breaks the state’s previous record of 7,170 in July.

