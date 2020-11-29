Advertisement

California sees record number of COVID-19 hospitalizations

In this Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, photo, a pedestrian walks past a mural reading: "When out of...
In this Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, photo, a pedestrian walks past a mural reading: "When out of your home, Wear a mask over your mouth and nose," during the coronavirus outbreak in San Francisco.(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 29, 2020 at 3:44 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOS ANGELES (AP) — California broke a record Sunday with more than 7,400 coronavirus hospitalizations as counties statewide prepared for stricter COVID-19 restrictions to take effect amid surging cases and Thanksgiving travel.

Health officials are preparing for a wave of cases in the next two or three weeks that could be tied to holiday gatherings.

Counties statewide issued new restrictions, many set to take effect Monday, in an effort to avoid overwhelming hospitals.

Yet the state reported 7,415 coronavirus hospitalizations on Sunday, citing the most recently available data from the previous day. The new figure breaks the state’s previous record of 7,170 in July.

