Advertisement

Biden twists ankle while playing with dog, visits a doctor

FILE - In this Nov. 19, 2020 file photo, President-elect Joe Biden speaks at The Queen theater...
FILE - In this Nov. 19, 2020 file photo, President-elect Joe Biden speaks at The Queen theater in Wilmington, Del.(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 29, 2020 at 1:26 PM PST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — President-elect Joe Biden twisted his ankle while playing with one of his dogs and will be examined by a doctor “out of an abundance of caution,” his office said Sunday

Biden suffered the injury on Saturday and planned to visit an orthopedist for an examination Sunday afternoon, his office said.

Biden was playing with Major, one of the Bidens’ two dogs. They adopted Major in 2018, and acquired their first dog, Champ, after the 2008 election. The Bidens have said they’ll be bringing their dogs to the White House and also plan to get a cat.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Samuel Auther Moore III
Open murder arrest in Sparks death
William Warren Booth
Arrest in Reno arson and murder case
RPD investigates following a brief pursuit with a car that crashed into a patrol vehicle.
Reno Police arrest man following crash and brief pursuit
One person is dead and another person injured after a mall shooting in California.
2 shot, killed at Northern California mall on Black Friday
Washoe County coronavirus cases updated daily.
Washoe County COVID-19: 4 deaths, 384 new cases

Latest News

COVID-19 hospitalizations reach highest rate yet
COVID-19 hospitalizations reach highest rate yet
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases,...
Fauci: US may see ‘surge upon a surge’ of virus in weeks ahead
In this Feb. 11, 2019 file photo, George Clooney participates in the "Catch-22" panel during...
George Clooney says he has cut his own hair ‘for 25 years’
Mount Charleston blue butterfly on Nuttall’s linanthus along the Spring Mountain National...
Lawsuit: Clark County resort development threatens rare butterfly