Arrest in Reno arson and murder case

William Warren Booth
William Warren Booth(Washoe County jail)
By Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2020 at 4:55 PM PST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Police Department arrested a man Friday on charges of murder, arson and destroying or concealing evidence.

Details of the case were not immediately available on Saturday, but police said it stemmed from a March arson case in the Mill Street area in which a homeless encampment burned down.

Police obtained an arrest warrant and took William Warren Booth, 41, into custody.

Washoe County jail records show the Reno Police Department arrested Booth on a misdemeanor resisting a peace officer charge and a gross misdemeanor count of destruction of property on Aug. 5. On Oct. 15 he was booked for trespass not amounting to burglary. Then the murder, arson and evidence charges came on Friday. It is not clear if Booth had been released from custody during this time. Friday’s charges cite the Aug. 5 booking date.

