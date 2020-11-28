Advertisement

Tony Hsieh, retired Zappos CEO, dies at 46

In this Sept. 30, 2013, file photo, Tony Hsieh speaks during a Grand Rapids Economic Club...
In this Sept. 30, 2013, file photo, Tony Hsieh speaks during a Grand Rapids Economic Club luncheon in Grand Rapids, Mich. Hsieh, retired CEO of Las Vegas-based online shoe retailer Zappos.com, has died. Hsieh was with family when he died Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, according to a statement from DTP Companies, which he founded. Downtown Partnership spokesperson Megan Fazio says Hsieh passed away in Connecticut, KLAS-TV reported. Hsieh recently retired from Zappos after 20 years leading the company. He worked to revitalize the Las Vegas area.(Cory Morse/The Grand Rapids Press via AP, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 27, 2020 at 11:39 PM PST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Tony Hsieh, retired CEO of Las Vegas-based online shoe retailer Zappos.com, has died.

Hsieh was with family when he died Friday, according to a statement from DTP Companies, which he founded. Downtown Partnership spokesperson Megan Fazio says Hsieh passed away in Connecticut, KLAS-TV reported.

“Tony’s kindness and generosity touched the lives of everyone around him, and forever brightened the world,” the DTP Companies statement said. “Delivering happiness was always his mantra, so instead of mourning his transition, we ask you to join us in celebrating his life.”

No details were released on how he died.

Hsieh recently retired from Zappos after 20 years leading the company. He worked to revitalize the Las Vegas area.

“Tony Hsieh played a pivotal role in helping transform Downtown Las Vegas,” Gov. Steve Sisolak tweeted Friday night. “Kathy and I send our love and condolences to Tony’s family and friends during this difficult time.”

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Washoe County coronavirus cases updated daily.
Washoe County COVID-19: 8 deaths, including a teenager
The scene of a wrong-way driver arrest on Interstate 80 near Mogul.
NHP arrests alleged I-80 wrong-way driver
Only two of South Dakota's new COVID-19 infections are West River.
Los Angeles issues stay-home order as coronavirus surges
The Black Friday crowd at Best Buy was smaller compared to other years.
Black Friday starts off with smaller crowds amid pandemic
COVID-19 patient
COVID patients may suffer mental illness study says

Latest News

This photo released by the semi-official Fars News Agency shows the scene where Mohsen...
Iran’s president vows revenge over slain military scientist
RPD investigates following a brief pursuit with a car that crashed into a patrol vehicle.
Reno Police arrest man following crash and brief pursuit
President John F. Kennedy is being honored with an official White House Christmas ornament.
President Kennedy honored on 2020 White House ornament
President John F. Kennedy is being honored with an official White House Christmas ornament.
President John F. Kennedy is being honored with an official White House Christmas ornament