Advertisement

Reno Police arrest man following crash and brief pursuit

RPD investigates following a brief pursuit with a car that crashed into a patrol vehicle.
RPD investigates following a brief pursuit with a car that crashed into a patrol vehicle.(Dan Pyke/KOLO)
By Matt Vaughan
Published: Nov. 27, 2020 at 11:28 PM PST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A man is in police custody after he allegedly backed his car into a Reno Police vehicle Friday night.

Investigators say an RPD officer attempted to make a traffic stop at the intersection of McCarran Boulevard and Sutro Street around 10:25 p.m. The suspect then continued to drive to a traffic light, where he reportedly backed his car into the officer’s vehicle. The officer initiated a brief pursuit before it was called off.

The suspect, who Reno Police say was wearing a distinct jacket, was spotted by officers a few minutes later walking near the 7-11 on Sierra Street by UNR where he was arrested.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of a wrong-way driver arrest on Interstate 80 near Mogul.
NHP arrests alleged I-80 wrong-way driver
Washoe County coronavirus cases updated daily.
Washoe County COVID-19: 8 deaths, including a teenager
A fatal crash at U.S. 50 Alternate and Nevada Pacific Parkway.
One dead, one seriously injured in Fernley crash
Only two of South Dakota's new COVID-19 infections are West River.
Washoe County coroner fears no morgue space if virus not curtailed
Aldahir "Ollie" Garcia
Arrest in northeast Reno attempted murder

Latest News

Package thefts
How not to become a victim of theft while holiday shopping
Reno Burrito Project feeds the homeless and less fortunate
Local group makes burritos to feed homeless
Hospitalized COVID patient
COVID patients may suffer mental illness study says
Shoppers opt to take business online, curbside
Black Friday shoppers opt to go online, curbside route in 2020