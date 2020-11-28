Reno Police arrest man following crash and brief pursuit

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A man is in police custody after he allegedly backed his car into a Reno Police vehicle Friday night.

Investigators say an RPD officer attempted to make a traffic stop at the intersection of McCarran Boulevard and Sutro Street around 10:25 p.m. The suspect then continued to drive to a traffic light, where he reportedly backed his car into the officer’s vehicle. The officer initiated a brief pursuit before it was called off.

The suspect, who Reno Police say was wearing a distinct jacket, was spotted by officers a few minutes later walking near the 7-11 on Sierra Street by UNR where he was arrested.

