McCarran Blvd in west Reno reopens after gas leak

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A vehicle hit a natural gas line at Caughlin Parkway and McCarran Boulevard at about 2:33 p.m. on Saturday, causing authorities to close McCarran Boulevard in both directions from Plumb Lane to Skyline Boulevard.

It reopened at about 4:15 p.m.

NV Energy had to be called in to turn off the natural gas.

There were no reported injuries in the crash.

