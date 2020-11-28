Advertisement

Open murder arrest in Sparks death

Samuel Auther Moore III
Samuel Auther Moore III(Washoe County jail)
By Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2020 at 12:07 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -The Sparks Police Department found a person dead Friday night in the 2300 block of 4th Street and another man has been arrested in that death.

Samuel Auther Moore III, 44, was booked into the Washoe County jail on a charge of open murder, which could be murder or manslaughter if proven guilty.

Police said at about 8:27 p.m. they got a report of someone unresponsive at the 4th Street home and found that person dead. Police believed there was foul play.

The investigation led to the arrest of Moore.

The investigation continues. Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 775-353-2225 or Secret Witness at 775-322-4900 or go to http://www.secretwitness.com.

