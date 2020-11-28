Advertisement

Nevada reports 2,912 more COVID cases, 24 additional deaths

State of Nevada COVID-19 graphic
State of Nevada COVID-19 graphic(MGN)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 28, 2020 at 1:52 PM PST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) - Nevada on Saturday reported nearly 3,000 additional known COVID-19 cases as related hospitalizations continued in large numbers.

The state’s coronavirus dashboard reported 2,912 additional cases and 24 more deaths, elevating the statewide totals to 146,317 cases and 2,095 deaths.

As of Friday, 1,338 people confirmed or suspected to have COVID-19 were hospitalized in Nevada. The state set a record Wednesday with 1,414 COVID-19 patients.Concerned by the virus’ continued spread,

Gov. Steve Sisolak on Nov. 22 announced the state’s most expansive mask mandate to date and reduced the capacity at casinos, restaurants, bars and many other businesses from 50% to 25%.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

