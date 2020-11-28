Advertisement

CDC panel meets Tuesday to vote on COVID-19 vaccine priority

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 27, 2020 at 5:51 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — A panel of U.S. advisers will meet Tuesday to vote on how scarce, initial supplies of a COVID-19 vaccine will be given out once one has been approved.

Experts have proposed giving the vaccine to health workers first. High priority also may be given to workers in essential industries, people with certain medical conditions and people age 65 and older.

Tuesday’s meeting is for the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, a group established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The panel of experts recommends who to vaccinate and when -- advice that the government almost always follows. The agenda for next week’s emergency meeting was posted Friday.

Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech have asked the Food and Drug Administration to allow emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate. Moderna Inc. is expected to also seek emergency use of its vaccine soon.

FDA’s scientific advisers are holding a public meeting Dec. 10 to review Pfizer’s request, and send a recommendation to the FDA.

Manufacturers already have begun stockpiling coronavirus vaccine doses in anticipation of eventual approval, but the first shots will be in short supply and rationed.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of a wrong-way driver arrest on Interstate 80 near Mogul.
NHP arrests alleged I-80 wrong-way driver
A fatal crash at U.S. 50 Alternate and Nevada Pacific Parkway.
One dead, one seriously injured in Fernley crash
Only two of South Dakota's new COVID-19 infections are West River.
Washoe County coroner fears no morgue space if virus not curtailed
Washoe County coronavirus cases updated daily.
Washoe County COVID-19: 8 deaths, including a teenager
Aldahir "Ollie" Garcia
Arrest in northeast Reno attempted murder

Latest News

Hospitalized COVID patient
COVID patients may suffer mental illness study says
FILE - In this Monday, March 16, 2020 file photo, Neal Browning receives a shot in the...
Emergency meeting called on COVID-19 vaccine
Shoppers opt to take business online, curbside
Black Friday shoppers opt to go online, curbside route in 2020
COVID-19 patient
COVID patients may suffer mental illness study says