Advertisement

1 dead, 1 injured in Sacramento Black Friday mall shooting

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 28, 2020 at 1:45 AM PST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Police say a shooting at a Sacramento mall on Black Friday has killed one person and left another with life-threatening wounds.

It happened at around 6:30 p.m. at Arden Fair Mall.

Fire officials tell KPIX-TV that one person was found dead at the mall and another was found at a bank outside of the mall and was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The mall was evacuated in the midst of Black Friday, one of the busiest shopping days.

Police say the suspect fled and there’s no active threat at the mall.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Washoe County coronavirus cases updated daily.
Washoe County COVID-19: 8 deaths, including a teenager
The scene of a wrong-way driver arrest on Interstate 80 near Mogul.
NHP arrests alleged I-80 wrong-way driver
Only two of South Dakota's new COVID-19 infections are West River.
Los Angeles issues stay-home order as coronavirus surges
The Black Friday crowd at Best Buy was smaller compared to other years.
Black Friday starts off with smaller crowds amid pandemic
COVID-19 patient
COVID patients may suffer mental illness study says

Latest News

One person is dead and another person injured after a mall shooting in California.
One person is dead and another person injured after a mall shooting in California
This photo released by the semi-official Fars News Agency shows the scene where Mohsen...
Iran’s president vows revenge over slain military scientist
In this Sept. 30, 2013, file photo, Tony Hsieh speaks during a Grand Rapids Economic Club...
Tony Hsieh, retired Zappos CEO, dies at 46
RPD investigates following a brief pursuit with a car that crashed into a patrol vehicle.
Reno Police arrest man following crash and brief pursuit