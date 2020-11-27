Advertisement

TikTok gets more time to sell US business

TikTok is getting more time to sell its U.S. business.
TikTok is getting more time to sell its U.S. business.(CNN Newsource)
Published: Nov. 27, 2020 at 1:13 AM PST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Trump administration has given TikTok until Dec. 4 to find a buyer in the United States.

The short-form video app’s Chinese owner Bytedance is trying to finalize a take-over deal by Oracle and Walmart.

The deadline for selling TikTok has been extended twice in the past month.

In an executive order this summer, President Donald Trump originally set a hard deadline of Nov. 12 for the change in ownership. He called the Chinese-owned social media video-sharing app a threat to national security.

The deal to transfer control of TikTok to Oracle and Walmart has yet to be greenlighted by the U.S. government or Chinese regulators.

More than 100 million U.S. users have downloaded the TikTok app.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fatal crash at U.S. 50 Alternate and Nevada Pacific Parkway.
One dead, one seriously injured in Fernley crash
The scene of a wrong-way driver arrest on Interstate 80 near Mogul.
NHP arrests alleged I-80 wrong-way driver
Aldahir "Ollie" Garcia
Arrest in northeast Reno attempted murder
Only two of South Dakota's new COVID-19 infections are West River.
Washoe County coroner fears no morgue space if virus not curtailed
Only two of South Dakota's new COVID-19 infections are West River.
Nevada now has 1 virus case a minute, 1 death per 2 hours

Latest News

The Washoe County Health District says the mass-shopping spree could be a breeding ground for...
Safe Black Friday Alternatives
A success story from Dress for Success
Striving to Achieve the American Dream (DFS)
The COVID-19 pandemic is preventing some shoppers from hitting stores on Black Friday.
The COVID-19 pandemic is preventing some shoppers from hitting stores on Black Friday
Mannequins stand on display Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, at the Ann Taylor store with an online...
Black Friday offers beacon of hope to struggling stores