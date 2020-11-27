Advertisement

State holds online summit for public to learn how to protect against wildfire

Most wildfires in the U.S. are caused by humans. (MGN)
Nov. 26, 2020
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Division of Forestry is holding an online summit to teach people how to protect their homes and communities from wildfires.

The Nevada Network of Fire Adapted Communities Summit will be Thursday, Dec. 3, at 9 a.m. and last until about 3 p.m. Go here to see the agenda and to register.

The virtual summit was prompted by a widespread fire season in the west in 2020 and two late-season fires in the Sierra.

“During the Summit, Nevada residents will have the opportunity to engage with state, federal and local officials to share and receive critical information to help foster fire-adapted communities and fire-resilient landscapes, and steps to create defensible space around their homes and properties,” NDF said in a statement.

U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez-Masto will make comments.

