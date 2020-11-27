St. Vincent’s, Nugget come together to feed those in need on Thanksgiving

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nugget Casino Resort is proud to once again work with St. Vincent’s Dining Room to provide hundreds of meals to people in need on Thanksgiving Day, November 26, 2020.

Every year since 1955, the Nugget has provided free Thanksgiving and Christmas meals to a local shelter and has worked with Catholic Charities and St. Vincent’s since 1961. The food served at St. Vincent’s Dining Room on Thanksgiving Day is the same high-quality food that will be served to guests during Thanksgiving at the Nugget Casino Resort.

“Providing these Thanksgiving meals is a tradition that we’re happy to continue,” said Mark Sterbens, the Nugget’s Senior Vice President and General Manager.

Local businesses that donate food and dining supplies for the Thanksgiving meals include: Bonanza Produce, Farmer Bros., Franco Baking Company, Model Dairy, Outwest Meats, Sysco, Tavern Products Company, US Foods, Waypoint Foods, Nicholas Foods, Bakemark and Key Impact Foods.

This year, people in need on Thanksgiving are invited to pick up a meal “to-go” at St. Vincent’s Dining Room starting at 11:00 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day. The dining room is located at 325 Valley Road, just east of downtown Reno.

St. Vincent’s Dining Room, as part of Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada, has welcomed the hungry with open arms for decades. The Dining Room provides hundreds of free meals each day to those in need.

