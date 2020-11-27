Advertisement

St. Vincent’s, Nugget come together to feed those in need on Thanksgiving

A server puts to-go meals out for those in need
A server puts to-go meals out for those in need(KOLO)
By Kurt Schroeder
Published: Nov. 26, 2020 at 4:59 PM PST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nugget Casino Resort is proud to once again work with St. Vincent’s Dining Room to provide hundreds of meals to people in need on Thanksgiving Day, November 26, 2020.

Every year since 1955, the Nugget has provided free Thanksgiving and Christmas meals to a local shelter and has worked with Catholic Charities and St. Vincent’s since 1961. The food served at St. Vincent’s Dining Room on Thanksgiving Day is the same high-quality food that will be served to guests during Thanksgiving at the Nugget Casino Resort.

“Providing these Thanksgiving meals is a tradition that we’re happy to continue,” said Mark Sterbens, the Nugget’s Senior Vice President and General Manager.

Local businesses that donate food and dining supplies for the Thanksgiving meals include: Bonanza Produce, Farmer Bros., Franco Baking Company, Model Dairy, Outwest Meats, Sysco, Tavern Products Company, US Foods, Waypoint Foods, Nicholas Foods, Bakemark and Key Impact Foods.

This year, people in need on Thanksgiving are invited to pick up a meal “to-go” at St. Vincent’s Dining Room starting at 11:00 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day. The dining room is located at 325 Valley Road, just east of downtown Reno.

St. Vincent’s Dining Room, as part of Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada, has welcomed the hungry with open arms for decades. The Dining Room provides hundreds of free meals each day to those in need.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ariana Medina, Liam Medina, Angel Medina
Amber Alert Canceled: Missing children found
A fatal crash at U.S. 50 Alternate and Nevada Pacific Parkway.
One dead, one seriously injured in Fernley crash
Numa Elementary School Fallon, Nevada
Nevada school district chooses a unique pandemic plan
Washoe County School District logo.
Washoe school board votes to move secondary schools to full distance learning, elementary students to continue learning in person
Washoe County coronavirus cases updated daily.
Washoe County COVID-19: 6 more deaths for a 2nd straight day

Latest News

people wearing masks at local mall
New studies show masks work
Police dog graphic by MGN
Las Vegas police dog handlers file lawsuit over compensation
Most wildfires in the U.S. are caused by humans. (MGN)
State holds online summit for public to learn how to protect against wildfire
Veteran Michael Duarte says he has waited six months for unemployment benefits.
Veteran waiting six months for U.I. benefits