Plan released to reduce massive wildfires in US West

(WEAU)
By KeithRiddler
Published: Nov. 27, 2020 at 3:20 PM PST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BOISE, Idaho (AP) - U.S. officials have released a plan for removing or changing vegetation over a huge swath of the U.S. West to stop devastating wildfires on land used for cattle ranching, recreation and habitat for imperiled sage grouse.

The plan released Friday by the U.S. Bureau of Land Management aims to limit wildfires in a 350,000-square-mile area of mainly sagebrush habitat that includes parts of Idaho, Oregon, Washington, California, Nevada and Utah.

The plan does not authorize any specific projects. Instead, its analysis can be used to OK treatments for projects involving prescribed fires, fuel breaks and other measures to prevent or limit massive blazes that have worsened in recent decades.

