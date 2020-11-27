Advertisement

NHP arrests alleged I-80 wrong-way driver

The scene of a wrong-way driver arrest on Interstate 80 near Mogul.
The scene of a wrong-way driver arrest on Interstate 80 near Mogul.(Dan Pyke/KOLO)
By Staff
Published: Nov. 26, 2020 at 8:08 PM PST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Highway Patrol arrested a man for suspicion of driving under the influence after he drove a U-Haul box truck the wrong way on Interstate 80 from at least the Boomtown area to Mogul.

The call of the wrong-way driver going east in westbound Interstate 80 first came in about 6:30 p.m. Several agencies responded and the Reno Police Department pulled over the vehicle in the area of Mogul.

The NHP did not immediately release the man’s name.

Traffic was initially stopped on westbound I-80 and then was reduced to one lane as the NHP removed the vehicle.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ariana Medina, Liam Medina, Angel Medina
Amber Alert Canceled: Missing children found
A fatal crash at U.S. 50 Alternate and Nevada Pacific Parkway.
One dead, one seriously injured in Fernley crash
Numa Elementary School Fallon, Nevada
Nevada school district chooses a unique pandemic plan
Washoe County School District logo.
Washoe school board votes to move secondary schools to full distance learning, elementary students to continue learning in person
Washoe County coronavirus cases updated daily.
Washoe County COVID-19: 6 more deaths for a 2nd straight day

Latest News

True Real Estate provides Thanksgiving meals
Local company provides Thanksgiving meals for families
Black Friday
Local health experts suggest alternatives for safer Black Friday shopping
We're highlighting major accomplishments from our KOLO Cares Pillar Partner Dress for Success....
Striving to achieve the American Dream
Feeding the homeless
Nugget, St Vincent's Team Up To Food The Homeless