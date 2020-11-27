NHP arrests alleged I-80 wrong-way driver

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Highway Patrol arrested a man for suspicion of driving under the influence after he drove a U-Haul box truck the wrong way on Interstate 80 from at least the Boomtown area to Mogul.

The call of the wrong-way driver going east in westbound Interstate 80 first came in about 6:30 p.m. Several agencies responded and the Reno Police Department pulled over the vehicle in the area of Mogul.

The NHP did not immediately release the man’s name.

Traffic was initially stopped on westbound I-80 and then was reduced to one lane as the NHP removed the vehicle.

