Local company provides Thanksgiving meals for families

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Thanksgiving is all about giving back to our community.

One local company wanted to make sure nobody goes hungry this Thanksgiving holiday.

This is the second year ‘true real estate’ is helping northern Nevadans, as the company prepared bags filled with food.

Each bag is packaged with a turkey, complete with all the fixings.

True Real Estate provides Thanksgiving meals (KOLO)

“Seeing these families come in...it just makes us feel like we’re the one’s receiving than giving when they come here,” said Tedd Brabant from True Real Estate.

This year they were able to double the amount of meals, feeding 60 families in our area.

“We are hoping other small businesses may duplicate this as well if possible and if they would like to reach out to us at True Real estate or maybe partner up next year, please call us,” added Brabant.

The company hopes to feed 100 families for next year’s Thanksgiving.

If you would like to help for next year, you can contact True Real Estate at 775-324 -3722.

