Advertisement

Las Vegas tourism slumps as coronavirus surges

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 27, 2020 at 2:18 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (AP)- Las Vegas welcomed nearly 1.9 million tourists in October amid an autumn coronavirus surge in Nevada.

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority reported this week that the total was greater than in September but only about half the 3.7 million visitors the city hosted throughout the month a year prior.

The slow and incomplete return of tourists continues to imperil the city’s overall economy and experts haven’t begun to analyze how new restrictions put into effect on Tuesday to contain the spread of COVID-19 could jeopardize efforts to bring back the concerts, conventions and trade shows that traditionally draw visitors to Las Vegas.

(For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Las Vegas Sun.)

.

Most Read

The scene of a wrong-way driver arrest on Interstate 80 near Mogul.
NHP arrests alleged I-80 wrong-way driver
A fatal crash at U.S. 50 Alternate and Nevada Pacific Parkway.
One dead, one seriously injured in Fernley crash
Only two of South Dakota's new COVID-19 infections are West River.
Washoe County coroner fears no morgue space if virus not curtailed
Aldahir "Ollie" Garcia
Arrest in northeast Reno attempted murder
Only two of South Dakota's new COVID-19 infections are West River.
Nevada now has 1 virus case a minute, 1 death per 2 hours

Latest News

In this Feb. 9, 2019, file photo, a sign bearing the company logo stands outside a Tesla store...
US agency investigating Tesla front suspension failures
KOLO ATE: Squeeze In
KOLO ATE: Squeeze In
Downtown Truckee, California
New restrictions on Sierra businesses as virus rages
Interior of Rum Sugar Lime Bar in Midtown Reno
Local business responds to new COVID restrictions