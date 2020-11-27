Las Vegas tourism slumps as coronavirus surges

LAS VEGAS (AP)- Las Vegas welcomed nearly 1.9 million tourists in October amid an autumn coronavirus surge in Nevada.

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority reported this week that the total was greater than in September but only about half the 3.7 million visitors the city hosted throughout the month a year prior.

The slow and incomplete return of tourists continues to imperil the city’s overall economy and experts haven’t begun to analyze how new restrictions put into effect on Tuesday to contain the spread of COVID-19 could jeopardize efforts to bring back the concerts, conventions and trade shows that traditionally draw visitors to Las Vegas.

