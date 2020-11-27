Advertisement

Las Vegas police dog handlers file lawsuit over compensation

Police dog graphic by MGN
Police dog graphic by MGN(Daniel Brosam / U.S. Air Force/MGN)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 26, 2020 at 5:10 PM PST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS (AP) - Four police dog handlers have sued the Las Vegas Police Department claiming their compensation does not match the time it takes to care for and supervise the dogs.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported that the police canine handlers Jeff Corbett, John Jenkins, Scott Murray and David Newton filed the lawsuit Oct. 2 against the state, county, the city of Las Vegas, the police department and the Public Employees’ Retirement System.

The lawsuit claims that the officers are assigned to manage and care for the dogs 24/7 but are only paid for 10 or 15 hours per work pay period to handle the dogs. The department was not immediately available for comment.

(For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Las Vegas Review-Journal.)

