Iran scientist linked to military nuclear program killed

FILE - In this June 6, 2018, file frame from Islamic Republic Iran Broadcasting, IRIB, state-run TV, three versions of domestically-built centrifuges are shown in a live TV program from Natanz, an Iranian uranium enrichment plant, in Iran.(IRIB via AP, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 27, 2020 at 6:28 AM PST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iranian state television is reporting that a scientist that Israel has alleged led a military nuclear program in early 2000s has been “assassinated.”

The state TV report Friday cited sources confirming the death of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh.

It said it would offer more information shortly.

Fakhrizadeh led Iran’s so-called “Amad,” or “Hope” program. Israel and the West have alleged it was a military operation looking at the feasibility of building a nuclear weapon in Iran.

Tehran long has maintained its nuclear program is peaceful.

The International Atomic Energy Agency says that “Amad” program ended in the early 2000s.

Its inspectors now monitor Iranian nuclear sites.

