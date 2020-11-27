Black Friday starts off with smaller crowds amid pandemic

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The start of Black Friday looked different this morning compared to other years. The Best Buy on South Virginia Street had around 20 people waiting in line around 4 a.m.

The store opened at 5 a.m. Friday morning and some shoppers didn’t wait too long to purchase items.

Despite the rise of coronavirus cases across the state and warnings from officials, shoppers told KOLO 8 they weren’t too worried about COVID-19.

David Kirkland said, “You know, I go back and forth on it, I know it’s serious, but I know for my age group chances are I’ll be fine if I did get it.”

He said shopping in person is different than online. “You know it’s just not the same, plus I would rather, you know, especially for electronics go to the store.”

Eric Feliciano said, “I think there is just too much hysteria behind it, a lot of fear mongering in my opinion, but I am thankful they have curbside pickup definitely, saved me a lot of hassle though.”

Some shoppers were worried about the virus and took extra precaution like bringing their own hand sanitizer. Ethan Thai said, “I actually have a second mask in my pocket right now for when we go inside.” Thai added, “We still just wanted to get the PS5 in person.”

Best Buy said it’s taking extra measures to keep customers and staff safe, such as enhanced cleaning and additional social distancing decals.

The store is also offering curbside and in store pick-up.

